CHEROKEE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – An 18-year-old was shot and killed while she was riding in an SUV Wednesday evening in Gaffney.

According to the Cherokee County Coroner’s Office, the 18-year-old was a passenger in an SUV that was being driven by her boyfriend on Overbrook Drive at 10 p.m.

Two men were reportedly near the intersection of West Buford Street before the gunfire started with one of the bullets hitting the vehicle then the teen.

The teen was rushed to the hospital by her boyfriend where she later died.

The coroner’s office identified the teen as Alexis Shaynne Griffin, 18, of Gaffney.

There is still no word on any suspects.

This shooting is under investigation by the Cherokee County Coroner’s Office and the Gaffney Police Department.