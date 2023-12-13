CHARLOTTE (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – An 18-year-old wanted for the murder of a 25-year-old was taken into custody in Greenville County on Tuesday, according to Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police.

Tyvon Dunlap was arrested in Greenville by CMPD’s Violent Apprehension Team, the SC Law Enforcement Division, and the Greenville County Sheriff’s Office.

He has been charged with murder and robbery with a dangerous weapon.

The deadly shooting happened shortly after 11:30 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 16, in the 800 block of Villa Court. As officers arrived at the scene they found Kadeem Cole Lamont, 25, deceased from an apparent gunshot wound.

CMPD said once extradition is approved, Dunlap will be transferred to the Mecklenburg County Jail. This investigation remains active and ongoing.