GREENWOOD, S.C. (WSPA) – The Greenwood Police Department said a teen turned himself in after being wanted following a shooting.

According to the police department, 17-year-old Tyvani Fuller turned himself in on Tuesday morning.

7NEWS previously reported that Fuller was wanted in regard to a shooting that happened on Seaboard Avenue on Feb. 24 leaving a woman injured.

Fuller has been charged with attempted murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime.