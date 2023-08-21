GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A teenager accused of shooting at sheriff’s deputies has been charged with attempted murder.

The State Law Enforcement Division said on Monday it is investigating a Thursday night shooting in which a 17-year-old allegedly shot at deputies during a chase.

The teen, identified by SLED as Timmothy Scott, has been charged with two counts of attempted murder. The case will be prosecuted by the 13th Circuit Solicitor’s Office.

The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office said a deputy initiated a traffic stop along McNeely and River Road around 10:30 p.m.

According to deputies, Scott ran a stop sign and continued to ignore the deputies’ blue lights so a chase ensued.

Scott drove into a ditch and allegedly shot at the deputy striking the deputy’s vehicle several times.

The chase continued into Greenville County where several attempts were made to stop the Scott.

The pursuit came to an end between Academy Street and College Street in downtown Greenville.

Deputies attempted to apprehend Scott when he allegedly began to open fire on deputies again hitting their cars multiple times.

The sheriff’s office said all authorities involved in the incident are reported to be safe after the encounter.