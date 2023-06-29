UNION COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A teenager accused of shooting multiple people in Union County has been arrested.

According to the Union County Sheriff’s Office, the teenager was caught in Anderson County at around 2:45 p.m. Thursday. The 16-year-old was taken to Union County and then transported to the Department of Juvenile Justice in Columbia.

A hearing on the case will be held in family court within 48 hours.

The teenager is accused of shooting four people on Bob Adams road at around 11 p.m. Saturday. The sheriff’s office said one of the victims was hit three times in the arm, one was hit in the leg, one was injured when glass from a windshield became embedded in her skin and one person was shot in the chest and had to be airlifted to the hospital.