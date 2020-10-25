Teenager dies after crash in Spartanburg, coroner says

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) – A teenager has died following a crash on Old Furnace Road, Spartanburg Coroner Rusty Clevenger said Sunday.

The coroner’s office identified the victim as being 18-year-old Dameon Shane Lawson, of Chesnee.

According to the South Carolina Highway Patrol, Lawson was traveling west on Old Furnace Road near Sugar Ridge Rd. around 10:15 a.m. when he traveled off the right side of the road, then came back onto the roadway before crossing the center line and was struck by another vehicle that was traveling east.

Troopers said Lawson then went off of the left side of the road and struck a tree.

According to a press release from the coroner’s office, Lawson was transported to an area hospital and was pronounced dead shortly after 11 a.m. Sunday morning.

The driver of the other vehicle was injured and transported to a nearby hospital.

The condition of the other driver is currently unknown.