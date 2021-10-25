Teenager dies after shooting in Greenville Co., homicide investigation underway

GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A teenager has died early Monday morning following a shooting in Greenville County. A homicide investigation is underway.

The Greenville County Coroner’s Office identified the victim as Elijah Michael Smith, 17, of Simpsonville.

We previously reported that Simpsonville Police responded to a report of a shooting at 10:00 p.m. at 702 Fairview Road.

According to the coroner’s office, Smith was reportedly involved in an altercation with another individual in the parking lot.

Smith was taken to the hospital where he died from a gunshot wound.

Greenville County Schools District spokesperson said Smith was a senior at Hillcrest High School.

This case remains under investigation by Simpsonville Police and the Greenville County Coroner’s Office. Anyone with any information is asked to call the Simpsonville Police Department at (864) 967-9536.