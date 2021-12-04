Teenager dies in car crash in Greenville Co.

GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A teenager died in a car crash on Saturday morning in Greenville County.

According to South Carolina Highway Patrol, the crash happened on West Blue Ridge Drive at approximately 1:30 a.m.

There were three people in a 1995 Chevrolet Pickup Truck traveling north when they traveled off the right side of the roadway, SCHP said.

When they traveled off the roadway, they overturned and struck several trees, according to troopers.

The driver and the first passenger were both injured and entrapped, said SCHP. They were both extricated by mechanical means and transported to Greenville Memorial Hospital.

The second passenger, 19, was partially ejected, not entrapped and died at the scene, officials said. Their identity has not been released yet.

This crash remains under investigation by SCHP with the assistance of the Multi-disciplinary Accident Investigation Team.