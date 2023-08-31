ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – Two teens are accused of shooting into a home Thursday morning behind an Anderson County high school.

According to the Anderson County Sheriff’s Office, two suspects shot into a house along Jackson Street.

Deputies initiated a traffic stop on the suspect vehicle and found only the driver, 18-year-old Brandon Williams.

Williams told deputies he dropped off the other suspect, a 17-year-old male at Westside

High School just moments before the traffic stop.

Deputies responded to the school where they took the 17-year-old into custody, which caused a temporary lockdown.

During the investigation, deputies recovered a stolen gun in the vehicle.

The charges against the teens have not been announced.

The sheriff’s office said this is an isolated incident and there is no threat to Westside High School.