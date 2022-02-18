Teens charged with attempted murder after shooting in Easley

EASLEY, S.C. (WSPA) – Multiple teens are facing charges including attempted murder after a shooting Wednesday afternoon in Easley.

The Easley Police Department said officers responded to the area of Preston Street and Ross Avenue regarding reports of shots fired.

Once officers arrived on scene, they found several bullet casings.

After interviewing several witnesses and reviewed nearby camera footage, officers learned that three vehicles, occupied by multiple juveniles between the ages of 15 and 17, were involved in the incident.

Officers arrested and charged multiple teens with the following:

attempted murder

possession of a weapon during the commission of a crime

discharging a firearm within the city

false information to police

unlawful carrying of a firearm

pointing and presenting a firearm

discharging a weapon at or into a vehicle

Police said no injuries were reported.

This is an ongoing investigation by the Easley Police Department.