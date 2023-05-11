GREER, S.C. (WSPA) – Two teenagers are facing charges after three people were assaulted Friday evening at an Upstate park.

According to the Greer Police Department, officers responded at 7:30 p.m. to a district at Greer City Park.

Once officers arrived at the scene, they learned that a girl was assaulted.

Officers said the girl’s mother and partner were also assaulted when they intervened after the fight began.

After an investigation, two teenagers, ages 13 and 15, were charged with three counts of assault and battery.

Officers said they were both referred to Family Court.