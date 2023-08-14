WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — Two teenagers were seriously injured in a crash involving a stolen car and a Winston-Salem Transportation Authority bus, according to the Winston-Salem Police Department.

At around 9:43 a.m. on Saturday, officers came to the intersection of Linn Station Road and Brownsboro Road after getting a report of a crash.

The crash involved a 2017 Hyundai vehicle and a WSTA bus.

Investigators say that the 2017 Hyundai was traveling south on Linn Station Road, approaching the T-intersection at Brownsboro Road, and failed to stop at the stop sign before entering the intersection. At the same time, the WSTA bus was traveling west on Brownsboro Road and the two vehicles collided.

Police say that the Hyundai was reported stolen out of High Point on Saturday morning.

The driver of the Hyundai was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries. The passenger of the Hyundai was also taken to the hospital with serious injuries. Both are juveniles.

The WSTA bus had four passengers on board, along with the driver at the time of the crash. None of their injuries are considered to be serious.

There is no further information available at this time.