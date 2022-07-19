SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) – After two years of construction, tenants are beginning to move into the Robert Smalls at Midtowne Heights Townhomes.

The townhomes were built to replace the Norris Ridge Apartments which has had problems with crime.

“Norris Ridge was built in the late 40s, early 50s,” said Ralph Settle, a principal partner for EquityPlus. “There are cinder block buildings, concrete floors and concrete ceilings. It’s well past its shelf life.”

Developers bought the 190-unit apartment complex in 2020 “with the sole purpose of building another 190 units for the residents of Norris Ridge,” said Settle.

Residents who were in good standing were given first priority for the townhomes.

The townhomes are located on Wofford Street. One-, two-, three- and four-bedroom townhomes are available.

Rent is based on the tenant’s income. They can use Section 8 housing vouchers to help pay for rent.

A community center, clubhouse and playground will also be built for tenants.

Leslie Rossi lived in Norris Ridge apartments for a year. She and her son recently moved into their new townhome.

“Knowing that we’re on a safer side where there’s less activity at night time is pretty good for me and the baby,” said Rossi.

Some townhomes are still under construction.

Settle said the goal is to complete construction in September. Tenants will continue moving in every couple weeks.

To learn more about the townhomes, click here.