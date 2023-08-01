BUNCOMBE COUNTY, N.C. (WSPA) – The Buncombe County District Attorney’s Office announced that a man has pleaded guilty to an assault and kidnapping that happened in 2022.

Officials said that Richard Barnhill, of Tenessee, plead guilty to first-degree kidnapping, attempted second-degree rape, and entering with intent to terrorize.

Officials said that on March 20, 2022, Barnhill assaulted a woman and held her against her will at the Fairfield Inn & Suites on Fairfield Approach Drive in Weaverville, North Carolina.

Richard Barnhill was sentenced to serve 80 to 108 months in prison.