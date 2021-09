SPARTANBURG, SC (WSPA) – The Beacon Drive-In, a landmark restaurant in Spartanburg, will be closed through October 7 for employee COVID tests and cleaning.

In a message posted to the restaurant’s website, The Beacon will perform maintenance and cleaning during the closure.

All employees at The Beacon have been required to be tested for COVID.

The restaurant is expected to reopen on October 7 at 7:30am.