INMAN, S.C. (WSPA) – The family tradition lives on at The Christmas House in Inman.

The Christmas House started 50 years ago with the parents of Sandra Montgomery, James and Doris Blackwell.

James Blackwell was over maintenance at his job where they asked him to put Christmas decorations out.

After two years, he started decorating his own house. He started with a nativity scene.

“It snowballed in the community,” Montgomery said about her parents’ Christmas display located at 350 Foster Road in Inman.

When her father died in 2005, Montgomery and her husband, Bill Montgomery moved into the house.

One of the last things James Blackwell wanted to know before he died was if they would continue the Christmas spirit and put up Christmas lights.

Bill Montgomery promised “to do it as long as we can.”

The first Christmas with the Montgomerys in charge they had 40,000 lights. Most of them were flourcents.

Now in 2023, they have more than 130,000 lights. Most of them being LED lights.



A display at The Christmas House in Inman.

A display at The Christmas House in Inman.

A display at The Christmas House in Inman.

A bear family that was used for years that James and Doris Blackwell made is on display this year.

A display at The Christmas House in Inman.

The front door of The Christmas House in Inman.

The Christmas House was built in 1884.

A display at The Christmas House in Inman.

The Montgomerys have also pulled out old decorations from the Blackwells including a blow mold nativity, and an old Santa that they have restored.

They have added an animated gold tree in front of the house to celebrate the 50 anniversary of The Christmas House.

When it comes to preparation, the Montgomerys begin the second week in October with the help of family and friends for the grand reveal on Thanksgiving evening

The lights are on rain or shine between Thanksgiving and New Year’s Eve from 5:30 p.m. to 10 p.m.

The Montgomerys said there is no charge to see the lights. However, there is a donation box in front of the manger scene for anyone who wishes to help with expenses.

They said the donations help cover the triple power bill they receive when the lights are on. The donations also pay for law enforcement who directs traffic on the weekend.

The rest of the donations go to non-profits that the Montgomerys support.