The Crazy Mason Milkshake announces new location in Greenville

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – The Crazy Mason Milkshake Bar is coming to Greenville.

The Crazy Milkshakes offers crazy shakes, crazy sundaes, crazy waffles, crazy bombs (cookie ice cream sandwich) and crazy desserts.

“What a great city to be in. A beautiful city at that, and a local family that fell in love with The Crazy Mason Wanted to bring the craziness back to their hometown. We are excited for this opportunity to be your dessert destination Greenville,” The Crazy Mason Milkshake Bar said.

The location of The Crazy Mason hasn’t been revealed yet. However, they did leave a hint. It’s going to be a home run.

The Greenville location is expected to be open by March 1.