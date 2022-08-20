The Crazy Mason Downtown Greenville Owner Lisa Dozier – Greenville, S.C.

The Crazy Mason Downtown Greenville Owner Lisa Dozier – Greenville, S.C. (FULL)

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – The Crazy Mason Milkshake Bar is opening in downtown Greenville Tuesday. The co-owner, Lisa Dozier, said there are more than just milkshakes being served up here at the “dessert destination.”

Lisa and Howard, her husband and co-owner, gave 7NEWS the inside “scoop” on The Crazy Mason’s opening, their seasonal schedule and special treats that will only be found at their new location.

Lisa said they are training staff this weekend, with a soft open Monday. The official opening of the milkshake shop is set for Tuesday.

According to their Facebook, they will be open from 3-9 p.m. on weekdays and on weekends from 1-10 p.m. The owners said anyone in line at 9p.m. will be served.

Lisa said changes to the service hours are coming as seasons shift the shop into its winter schedule.

Lisa also said new milkshake flavors and treats will be around as the seasons change too. On October 1, the milkshake shop’s fall flavor will be available.

One flavor that will always stick around is their signature Greenville Mason Jar is the “Yeah, THAT Milkshake.”

“A salted caramel cookie ice cream, in a custom-designed Greenville mason jar, with green frosting and decorated with rabbit graham crackers” is how the milkshake shop explains the treat named after the now iconic “#YeahTHATGreenville” hashtag started by local non-for-profit VisitGreenvilleSC.

Celebrating Greenville further, the store has several murals being painted on the walls by local Muralist Matteo Miles, an artist whose work can be seen all around areas of #YeahTHATGreenville.

Matteo said his ideas for the shop were inspired by iconic landmarks found in Greenville like Liberty Bridge, and of course, ice cream.

Lisa wants future customers to know that The Crazy Mason won’t just be milkshakes and ice cream though, the items that go into each elaborate milkshake are also on sale too.

The Crazy Mason is even serving vegan options. Lisa said they will have two completely vegan/non-dairy shake choices, toppings included and three non-dairy ice cream options.

From cakes to candy, pies and everything in between, if you can request it on your milkshake, Lisa said you can have it as an order at The Crazy Mason in Greenville.

The current schedule for The Crazy Mason in Greenville can be found on their website.