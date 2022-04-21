SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) – Spring Fling will kick off Friday afternoon in downtown Spartanburg.

There is something for everyone to enjoy including a wide variety of food and market vendors to special attractions and a family fun zone.

Here is a reminder of things you can do:

Get in for free

Bring cash & ID

Bring the family

Have fun

However, there are a few things Spring Fling officials are asking people not to do:

Smoke at the event

Bring your pets

Forget sunscreen

Bring coolers

Bring large totes, purses or bookbags

Bring weapons



Spring Fling will take place in downtown beginning Friday at 3:00 p.m. and will run until Sunday at 6:00 p.m.