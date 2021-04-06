The entire Upstate is under a sheet of yellow pollen, here’s how to lessen your allergy symptoms

UPSTATE, S.C. (WSPA) – With warmer temperatures in the Upstate, many people are out enjoying the weather while others are sheltering indoors hoping to dodge seasonal allergy symptoms.

According to the CDC, pollen is the main culprit for our sniffling and sneezing South Carolinians.

The yellow plumes of pollen that can be seen in the air and covering cars, buildings and other objects can cause allergy symptoms —-but most people’s problems come from the pollen that can’t be seen with the naked eye.

According to Pollen.com, Oak, Poplar and Maple trees produce the most allergens in Spartanburg.

Every year people search for new ways to keep their symptoms as minimal as possible.

Experts at the CDC reported that costs linked with pollen exceed $3 billion every year and nearly half of those costs come from prescription medication for those suffering with seasonal allergies.

Doctors said there are several actions you can take to lessen your symptoms, a few include:

Check pollen forecasts on local news and online sources and plan to spend less time outdoors when pollen levels will be high.

Take your allergy and/or asthma medications as prescribed by your health care provider.

Keep windows closed during pollen season.

Use high-efficiency filters in your home’s heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC) system. Make sure your HVAC system can use high-efficiency filters.

In order to protect yourself, local health experts urge people to avoid touching their eyes while outside, wash your hands as much as possible and wash your clothes before allowing them to touch anything in your house helps too.

“You can watch the pollen counts daily and the days those counts are really high keep the windows closed in your house and try not to do too many activities outside, if you do activities outside come in and shower and wash your hair,” Jeff Harris, physician and medical director at American Family Care said.

Courtesy of American Family Care

Harris said it’s important to know the difference between allergy symptoms and COVID-19 symptoms.

Allergy sufferers will rarely have a high fever and sudden loss of taste. COVID-19 sufferers will never have itchy or watery eyes and rarely get excessive sneezing.

According to medical providers at the American Family Care, there are a few things that can make your allergies worse: