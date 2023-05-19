SIMPSONVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – Robots, wild west showdowns and rides are all on offer for the next nine days at The Fair at Heritage Park.

This year’s fair features a special event or promotion every day, including some discounts for veterans, teachers, fire fighters.

The fair opened Friday with a Ride all Day promotion, giving people as many trips on fair rides as they wanted for $25. That promotion will resume on Saturday from 11 a.m. – 3 p.m.

This year’s fair features a special event or promotion every day of the fair.

There are special shows scheduled throughout the day each day, and an exotic petting zoo open throughout the day every day.

Admission is $10 every day, and children 10 and under get in for free.

A full list of promotions can be found here.

Fair hours are:

Friday, May 19: 4 p.m. – 11 p.m.

Saturday, May 20: 11 a.m. – 11 p.m.

Sunday, May 21: 12:30 p.m. – 10 p.m.

Monday, May 22: 4 p.m. – 10 p.m.

Tuesday, May 23: 4 p.m. – 10 p.m.

Wednesday, May 24: 4 p.m. – 10 p.m.

Thursday, May 25: 4 p.m. – 10 p.m.

Friday, May 26: 4 p.m. – 11 p.m.