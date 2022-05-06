ANDERSON, S.C. (WSPA)- There are lots of fun events happening in the Upstate this weekend, The Great Anderson County Fair is one of them.

It’s one of the biggest fairs in South Carolina, and there’s ton of stuff to do.

You can expect fair food, fun rides and games, and even a sea lion show.

“You’re going to realize what a personality these guys have. It’s incredible, their personalities,” Sea Lion trainer Jimmy Earhart said.

They’ve traveled all the way from Texas to put on a show for Anderson.

“It’s sea lions in South Carolina. You guys don’t have them here they’re not indigenous to this area,” Earhart said.

The fair is $7 a person. Ages 10 and under are free.

As everyone is enjoying the fun, Anderson County Medical Services wants the fun to also be safe.

“Most of the injuries that we see here at the fair are not from the rides or anything like that, it’s from trips, falls,” Director of Emergency Medical Services in Anderson County, Steven Kelly said.

He said the biggest issue they run into every year is dehydration.

Kelly said, “People get weak and fall. If you attend the fair look at the weather before you come. If it’s going to be hot, wear temperature appropriate clothing and make sure you’re hydrated.”

The Great Anderson County Fair will be open until May 15.

For a list of closing and opening times, click here.