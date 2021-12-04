The Grinch, Santa & the Westview-Fairforest Fire Dept. spread cheer

SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – The Westview-Fairforest Fire Department began its annual holiday event on Saturday to spread Christmas cheer.

Crews dressed up as Santa and The Grinch while passing out candy as they rode their fire trucks around the district.

Captain Robert Grizzle said the department holds the event each year so that people in the community are able to get to know them outside of just emergency situations.

The fire department will continue to visit area neighborhoods throughout the month. For dates and times, click here.