SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) – The 17th annual Land Cruise to Spain is coming back to Spartanburg.

The event will be on Friday from 7 p.m. to 11 p.m. at the Spartanburg Memorial Auditorium.

Cruise Director 7NEWS Gordon Dill will host a fundraiser with proceeds going to Mobile Meals of Spartanburg.

The event will run with live music starting at 9 p.m. as well as dancing, silent and live auctions and food buffets.

Tickets, selling for $75 per person, can be purchased online at www.mobile-meals.org. Reserved tables are also available for $1,000.