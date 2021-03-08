Owner of The Local Hiker in Spartanburg talks outdoor tips for first timers, families

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) – The Local Hiker in Spartanburg is an outdoor specialty shop and resource for those wanting to learn more about hiking.

Owner Kathy Silverman offers classes to help new hikers learn the ins and outs of trail etiquette.

Silverman said she hosts experts who teach hikers everything from wilderness first aid to using the bathroom in the woods to learning how to “leave no trace,” which means you must carry out what you bring with you.

Silverman also leads hikes all over the Carolinas. Click here to learn more about available classes, upcoming events and guided hikes.

She said a daypack should include water, toilet paper or tissues, plastic bags, sunscreen, a compass, and a utility tool to cut things and a plan for the closest place to find help if needed.

She recommends apps like All Trails and GAIA and to help answer your questions and find your way online.

Visit the story at 173 E Main Street in downtown Spartanburg.

Click here to view to store’s website.