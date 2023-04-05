GREENWOOD, S.C. (WSPA) – For only one week a year, Greenwood residents said they approve of tourists packing their streets.

“Everybody’s excited, it’s the first big golf tournament of the year,” said James Nehf, a visitor from Indiana.

Nehf is one of these tourists, making a pit stop in Greenwood while on his way to the Masters.

“We’re so excited to be coming down here, we drove down from Indianapolis and are excited to stop in Greenwood to get some lunch,” said Nehf.

With Greenwood being a quick drive from the tournament, hundreds of people just like Nehf develop the same plan while road tripping to Augusta. As a result, the city of Greenwood sees a major boost in business each year.

“When you add that up within a week or a week and a half’s time, it affects us really with over a $1 million economic impact,” said Kelly McWhorter, executive director of Discover Greenwood.

Small businesses like the Mill House said because of this, the first week in April each year is all hands on deck.

“I can’t stress it enough, the staff that we have the team that we have they’re the ones that carry this load every time, every year,” said Gianpaolo Bonaca, owner of the Mill House.

Down the street from the Mill House is the Golf Fix, a business that seems to be the perfect fit for tourists in the area.

“We’re excited to see some of that traffic filter through our store,” said Daniel Yeargin, owner of the Golf Fix.

They said aside from visitors who are on their way to the Masters, an increase of locals are also stopping in this week, inspired by the excitement around town.

“Any golfer, any competitor, they start to get that itch and want to get out and play themselves and it’s a great thing we do here to fit people into clubs,” said Yeargin.

The City of Greenwood said visitors have already checked into hotels around the area and have been dining in the city since the start of practice rounds.

The Masters kicks off tomorrow and will run through April 9th.