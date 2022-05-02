GREENWOOD, S.C. (WSPA) – An actor from “The Office” is giving the keynote address at Lander University’s Spring Commencement Wednesday.

According to Lander University, Andy Buckley, best known for his iconic role as Dunder Mifflin CFO David Wallace, will be addressing more than 435 graduates who are expected to receive their degrees.

For the last decade, Buckley served as a financial advisor at a major bank, the university said. He also emcees and speaks at various corporate and charitable events across the country.

Lander said the mix of his continuing corporate background and “The Office” persona lends an entertaining aspect to these speaking engagements.

Buckley has had supporting roles alongside Will Ferrell and Mark Wahlberg in “The Other Guys,” and in “Life as we Know It,” opposite Katherine Heigl and Josh Duhamel, Lander University said.