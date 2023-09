SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) – The Peddler Steakhouse announced that the steakhouse will be closed for two days following the death of one of its owners.

Barbara Mathison, one of the owners, died Saturday at 82.

She and her late husband owned and managed the steakhouse for 30 years.

The Peddler will be closed on Thursday and Friday to allow the Peddler family to attend services.

The restaurant will reopen on Saturday.