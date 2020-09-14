The Salvation Army opens registration for 2020 Angel Tree program

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – The Salvation Army of Greenville opened their virtual applications for the 2020 Angel Tree program Monday.

The program helps families in need by supplying Christmas gifts to children under the age of 12-years-old.

Families who want to apply for a Christmas must complete the application process online. Once the application is submitted, the Salvation Army staff will review and consider the application for approval. If the application is approved, the family will receive the second step of the application through email.

To apply, all families will need to an an email address, government-issued picture ID for the parent/guardian of the household, birth certificates or custody papers for all children 12 years or younger and proof of address and residency in Greenville County.

“Every year, our Angel Tree program puts presents under the Christmas tree in homes where there would otherwise be very little or nothing to open on Christmas morning,” says Lauren Stephens, social ministries director at The Salvation Army of Greenville. “And this year, we know the need for a helping hand at Christmas time will be greater than ever. If your family needs help with Christmas gifts this year, please visit our website at SalvationArmyGreenville.org to start your Angel Tree application.”

