GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) — It’s that time of year to start thinking about how to stay safe during the winter, especially seniors who are amongst the most vulnerable, according to the South Carolina Department on Aging.

“We know emergencies can be a scary situation. Particularly for older adults that live alone and don’t have anyone that can come help them if they need to evacuate or if they lose power,” said Connie Munn, South Carolina Department on Aging Director.

For years, the South Carolina Department on Aging, in collaboration with Walgreens and first responders, created a Planning and Resources for Emergency Program also known as P.R.E.P.

The department said the most important thing seniors should do is have a plan and know who to call.

“Know where those evacuations are. Have your medications, shelf stable meals, a radio, a flashlight and battery. Then have a backup person if you live alone so that they can help you and stay in contact with you to make sure that you’re okay and taken care of,” said Munn.

Attendees were able to talk with first responders about checking with agencies about special provisions in an emergency and the importance of having clear instructions for rescue personnel regarding special needs or equipment.

First responders also suggested senior citizens have a medical alert system that can be used to call for help if they are by themselves.

According to the South Carolina Department of Aging, the more information the community receives about what to do in an emergency the better.

“When there is a hurricane or whether it’s winter weather, it affects the entire state because in cases where if you have a hurricane, you have to evacuate up to the Upstate. The winter storms can be horrendous and power can be out for days and so if you’re an older adult, particularly if you maybe even are on oxygen and you don’t have power, that it can be deadly,” said Munn.

The department said each Walgreens store across the state has winter weather resources available by their pharmacy area.