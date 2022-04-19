SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) — The Spartanburg Downtown Criterium features bicycle competitors racing on a circular course on city streets this Friday. The event is a closed-circuit, multi-lap cycling race known for its open-air plaza center, and dangerously sharp left turns.

“This bike race puts a sweet southern SPIN on the traditional tailgate and turns the heart of the city into a one-of-a-kind block party. Rent a tent, bring your friends, and load up your tailgating gear to watch cyclists race around the half-mile downtown course. The ‘Crit’ consists of 6 bike races, which include four amateur and two professional events; and one professional foot race,” according to a press release from the organizers.

Bike Race Map (Courtesy of Spartanburg Regional Healthcare System Criterium)

The event takes place near East Broad Street and South Liberty Street in downtown Spartanburg. Participants can register for the event until April 21 at 9 a.m. and can sign-up online at www.bikereg.com.

Spartanburg Spring Fling

The race starts on the opening day of Spartanburg Spring Fling, an annual event in the city that was on hiatus for two years during COVID restrictions.

The event runs throughout the weekend and features four stages, offering activities for children in the Family Fun Zone, food truck options, a car show, and musical entertainment.

Event Hours

Friday, April 22: 5 p.m. – 10 p.m.

Saturday, April 23: 11 p.m. – 9 p.m.

Sunday, April 24: 12 p.m. – 6 p.m.