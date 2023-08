The Greenville Zoo celebrated the birth of a giraffe calf on Sunday.

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – More than 9,000 votes were cast this summer to decide the name of a recently born giraffe at Greenville Zoo.

On Wednesday, the zoo announced a winner had been picked. The baby girl, born in March, will be named Blossom.

“We can’t wait to watch our sweet Blossom flourish and grow,” said the zoo in a social media post.

Blossom was born in mid-March. At the time she measured 5’11 and weighed 135 pounds. She is the seventh calf of the zoo’s longtime resident, Autumn.