There’s a new way to get letters to Santa Claus in Henderson Co.

HENDERSON CO., N.C. (WSPA) – Kids in Henderson County have a new way to get their Christmas wishes to Santa Claus.

The Henderson County Sheriff’s Office partnered with Saint Nick to make it easy for children to send him a letter.

The new Christmas-themed, red mailbox is located in front of the sheriff’s office at 100 North Grove Street.

The sheriff’s office said Santa will respond to each child who sends him a letter.

Letters should include a return address along with the child’s name, age, and gender.

To give Santa enough time to reply, make sure the letters are dropped off no later than December 15.

The mailbox was painted by North Main Automotive with graphics from TJ’s Customs, according to the sheriff’s office.

