GREENVILLE COUNTY,S.C. (WSPA) – Thermo King announced Wednesday plans to invest $30 million in a new operation which will create 220 new jobs in Greenville County.

Thermo King is a transport refrigeration brand that provides climate-control solutions that enable the safe and efficient transport of life-sustaining cargo like food and medicine.

“We are proud to expand our Thermo King operations to Greenville County, and we are grateful to the state of South Carolina for its partnership. It’s an exciting time for our business, and we are happy to be joining such a supportive community rich with talent,” stated Thermo King Americas President Karin De Bondt.

This $30 million investment will create 220 new jobs and add a nearly 300,000 square feet manufacturing facility located in Willimon Industrial Park, located at 1500 Perimeter Road.

“South Carolina’s elite workforce continues to attract top tier businesses, and today’s announcement by Trane Technologies’ Thermo King will further boost our reputation as a state that can get any job done, said South Carolina Governor Henry McMaster. “We’ve worked hard to create a pro-business environment, and our efforts continue to pay off.”

Thermo King is currently hiring for key management roles in areas such as production, human resources, information technology and manufacturing engineering. Anyone interested in working for Thermo King can apply here.