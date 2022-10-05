HENDERSON COUNTY, N.C. (WSPA) – Deputies are looking for two people who stole hundreds of gallons of fuel from a Henderson County gas station.

The Henderson County Sheriff’s Office said the two people tampered with the pumps at Green’s Six Oak on Green River Road in the Tuxedo community.

The two were able to steal 250 gallons of diesel fuel and 25 gallons of gasoline.

Investigators released surveillance photos on social media asking for the public’s help in identifying the two.

Anyone with information is asked to call Henderson County Sheriff’s Office Detective Dale Williams at 828-694-2789.