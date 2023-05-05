WEAVERVILLE, N.C. (WSPA) – Multiple trailers and other items were stolen from a Tractor Supply store in Weaverville early Friday morning.

According to the Weaverville Police Department, the thefts happened at the store on Monticello Road.

Two 6×14 utility trailers along with various agricultural items were taken, police said.

The thieves used a white pickup truck in the crime, investigators said.

Anyone with information on the vehicle or suspects is asked to call the Weaverville Police Department at 828-645-5700.