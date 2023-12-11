ANDERSON, S.C. (WSPA) — According to veterinarians at Anderson County PAWS, it’s not always a bad thing to give someone a pet as a gift, but it is a big commitment to think about first.

“It’s not always a bad thing, I do think that there’s definitely a lot of issues with purchasing a pet for someone who’s not ready for one and can’t take on that extra expense right now,” said Dr. Kim Sanders.

The first thing buyers need to consider are costs.

“You need to know how much it’s gonna cost to keep up with that pet for the year including veterinary care, possibly emergency care and then preventative medicine as well. Inflation has definitely made that a lot harder for all of us and so I think that’s definitely something to consider this holiday season,” said Sanders.

Dr. Sanders said taking care of an animal is between a 10 to 15 year commitment.

“You have to think about where you may be for the next 10 to 15 years because these are not just disposable animals, so by taking that chance and adopting an animal, you have to know that you are committing to its life for the rest of its life,” said Sanders.

Animal lovers like Sally Hart agree.

“People should only buy an animal for someone if they know for sure they really want it and are committed to taking care of it.” said Hart.

As someone who has had animals growing up, she believes animals are not toys and require special care.

“It’s time consuming and it’s expensive. Sometimes the food gets expensive, but if you love your dog, you’ll do it,” said Hart.

Sanders also suggested for people to become knowledgeable about the breed before they buy.

“A really cute puppy is something that’s really hard to turn away. I think that a lot of people want the easiest route for finding that particular breed instead of really doing their research and becoming involved with a breed specific rescue. I think that’s where people run into a lot of problems,” said Sanders.

The veterinarians at Anderson County PAWS said if you are looking to add a pet to your home for the holidays, they have resources available at the animal shelter along with staff to help match you with the right one.