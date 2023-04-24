LAURENS, S.C. (WSPA) – The Laurens Police Department said they have made their third arrest in three days due to their new license plate readers.

According to officers, they received an alert on their license plate readers of a stolen vehicle. Officers were able to find the vehicle and confirmed the vehicle’s license plate was stolen.

Officers are still investigating to see if the actual vehicle is stolen. According to officers, they tried to pull the vehicle over but the suspect did not stop for officers.

A pursuit took place and ended when the suspect’s vehicle lost control near Torrington Road in Laurens County.

Officers said that this was a single-car accident and no other people were involved. The South Carolina Highway Patrol responded and worked on the vehicle accident.

The suspect has been identified as Bruce Howell, 59, of Clinton. Howell admitted to using methamphetamine just before officers tried to pull him over.

Howell was arrested and charged with the following:

possession of stolen goods less than $2,000

driving under the influence

failure to stop for blue lights

simple possession of marijuana

Howell is still being processed and will be placed in the Laurens County Detention Center awaiting a bond hearing.