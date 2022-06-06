ANDERSON, S.C. (WSPA)- The newly unionized Starbucks in Anderson sits at I-85 and Clemson Boulevard.

This location joins two other unionized stores in Columbia and Greenville.

Employees at the Anderson Starbucks say they voted unanimously, 18-0, to unionize the business last week.

Anderson University economics professor Dr. Kent Saunders says when a business is unionized, employees are usually unhappy with work conditions or pay, and it’s an attempt to improve that.

“What the workers are hoping to do is sort of form a collective bargaining unit where someone would represent all of the workers,” Dr. Saunders said.

However, in a right to work state, like South Carolina, Dr. Saunders says there are laws restricting unions and employee agreements to pay a representative.

“I can see why the workers would want to get better working conditions and want to negotiate higher wages, better time off, things of that nature. In a right to work state I’ll be curious to see how well that’s able to maintain once it’s established,” Dr. Saunders said.

Governor McMaster told 7 News, he doesn’t think unions are the way to go.

“We have big businesses in South Carolina that are doing very well, that are in fact thriving without unions and I think that is a healthy way to do it,” McMaster said.

Starbucks agrees.

They sent 7 news a statemen, saying, “We are listening and learning from the partners in these stores…From the beginning, we’ve been clear in our belief that we are better together as partners, without a union between us, and that conviction has not changed.”