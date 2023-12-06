SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) – The third suspect in the Academy Sports robbery was arrested Tuesday morning in Spartanburg County.

According to the Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were patrolling the area of Sunset Inn located at 1354 Boiling Springs Road at 9 a.m. when they located a possible stolen vehicle out of Greenville County.

Deputies believed it was being driven by Tommy Lee Tyler, 18, of Duncan, who was a person of interest in the Academy Sports robbery.

Once other deputies arrived at the scene, they went to the room Tyler was in.

Deputies spoke with the four people inside and asked who the truck belonged to. Tyler took possession of the truck.

Tyler was arrested and charged with receiving stolen good more than $2,000.

The lead investigator interviewed Tyler about the robbery, but he denied involvement even though the sheriff’s office said it received numerous tips that Tyler was the suspect in the black shirt and hat.

He was charged with armed robbery.

He is currently being held in the Spartanburg County Detention Center awaiting a bond hearing.