Third suspect wanted in death of Spartanburg Co. man found in burned car

Joseph English (Source: Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office)

SPARTANBURG COUTNY, S.C. (WSPA) – A third suspect is wanted in the death of a Spartanburg County man found in a burned car.

The Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office said third suspect has been identified for his involvement in the homicide of Lamar Douglas Jones on Nov. 14, 2021, on Blanchard Rd. and he is the half-brother of Jaylan Whiteside.

Deputies said the third suspect is Joseph Reymon English,19, of Moore.

According to the sheriff’s office, English has active warrants for armed robbery, possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime, accessory after the fact of murder, arson – third degree, and possession of a stolen vehicle.

Deputies said English should be considered as armed and dangerous.

Anyone with information about English’s whereabouts is asked to call 911, Investigator Kevan Kyle at (864) 503-4607, or Crime Stoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.

