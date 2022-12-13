SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) – Everyone in Spartanburg was in the holiday spirit Tuesday night at the city’s annual Christmas Parade.

Thousands of people came out to downtown Spartanburg, watching float after float, marching bands, dogs, and people singing and dancing.

Music, cheers and a lot of Christmas joy decorated the streets. Some newcomers, like Rashell Tate and her family, experienced the parade for the first time.

“This is our first time coming down to the Christmas parade. This is my first time, my first experience and I’m ready to see everything,” said Tate.

Others 7NEWS spoke with, attend every year.

“The memories that we have, growing up as a little kid. We used to come when I was little, my parents used to always bring us. So, I try to do the same with my children,” said Merka Booker.

“I come every year!” exclaimed Scottlynn Rice.

People attending said they love how the city holds this event for families to come watch and participate in.

“It’s great, I think each of these towns that do them, ya know, we try to hit as many parades as we can. We enjoy them,” said Rayetta Parknowitz.

“It’s good to be in a positive place to see half the city here surrounding something that’s actually really good. To see kids, non-profits, schools, anything in that nature,” said Jada Green.

The lights, decorations and music got everyone into the holiday spirit.

“Yeah, it we all need some holiday cheer, don’t we?” said Parknowitz.

“Yes, Christmas has got to be one of my favorite holidays to celebrate,” said Caden Parknowitz.

With everyone having their favorite part, and adults to children, all enjoying a little holiday magic.