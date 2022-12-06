SPARTANBURG, SC (WSPA) – Many were able to experience Christmas in the middle of Spartanburg’s Morgan Square on Tuesday night.

The City of Spartanburg held the 28th annual A Dickens of a Christmas celebration.

The city calls the event a “Victorian holiday extravaganza.”

Monday, leaders told 7NEWS they expected between 10,000 and 20,000 people to attend, as they kick off the holiday season.

A Christmas market was filled with vendors. Kids were also able to enjoy polar express train rides.

People were able to hear and sing Christmas carols with 7NEWS Anchor Diane Lee, from one of three entertainment stages.

Performers also gave the audience a show through the windows of businesses.

Many people said the best part of all, was the lighting of the Christmas Tree, towards the conclusion of the event.

The City of Spartanburg will host its Christmas parade next Tuesday night at 6:30 p.m.