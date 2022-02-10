Thousands of dollars in merchandise stolen from Oconee Co. store

OCONEE CO., SC (WSPA) – Investigators said two women shoplifted thousands of dollars in merchandise Tuesday afternoon from an Oconee County store.

According to the Oconee County Sheriff’s Office, the two women stole $4,000 to $6,000 worth of perfume and cologne from the Ulta Beauty store on Clemson Boulevard near Seneca.

The two women left in a white Hyundai driving on Highway 123 towards Easley, deputies said.

The sheriff’s office released surveillance photos of the two women.

Anyone with information on the crime or the identity of the two women is asked to call the Oconee County Sheriff’s Office at 864-638-4111.