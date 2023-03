GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – Greenville Police are looking for a man they said stole $4,000 worth of designer sunglasses from a Haywood Mall store.

The theft happened at the Sunglass Hut inside the mall on February 13, according to police.

Officers said the man grabbed multiple pairs of Gucci and Prada sunglasses.

Police released a surveillance photograph of the man.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 864-23-CRIME.