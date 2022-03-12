(WSPA) – Thousands of Duke Energy customers across the Carolinas are experiencing a power outage.

According to Duke Energy, the outage is due to high winds. Crews are out and working to restore customers as quickly and safely as possible.

High winds began and continue impacting customers as early as Saturday morning, officials said. As some power outages have been restored, ongoing high wind gusts have continued to cause new outages.

Duke Energy said they expect to have services restored to all customers Saturday.