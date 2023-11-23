GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – Thousands of folks in Greenville woke up early this morning to get some exercise before tonight’s Thanksgiving Feast.

A large crowd gathered on Mcbee Avenue, many in costume.

“I am peanut butter toast, toast with peanut butter and my girlfriend is jelly,” Sean McAdams a runner at TreesUpstate Turkey Day Run said.

It’s all part of the 15th annual TreesUpstate Turkey Day Run.

“This is a really important fundraiser for TreesUpstate. Our mission is super simple: plant, promote and protect trees, so the funding that we raise here helps us plant trees in parks, schools and neighborhoods and also water care and maintain those trees,” Joelle Teachey, the Executive Director for TreesUpstate said.

Today’s 8K and 5K race helped fund that mission.

“We had over 6,000 people register so far we had over 5,300 starters so far,” Teachey added. “Trees are good so in order for us to plant and maintain them we need the funding from this race.”

This race is also a tradition for a lot of folks in the Upstate like Bob DiBella, “We’ve probably have been doing it for maybe 10 years or so.”

And nothing is better than getting your sweat on before you start piling the carbs on your plate.

“Well, I like to eat a lot and by doing a race early in the morning I feel better about what I eat later in the day,” DiBella said.

TreesUpstate said each year the race has grown by 10%.

At Thursdays Turkey Day Race, TreesUpstate provided a limited number of free trees that runners could take home with them.