Thousands remain without power after overnight severe storms

OCONEE CO., SC (WSPA) – Tens of thousands of customers remain without power after severe thunderstorms rolled through the Upstate and western North Carolina early Monday morning.
According to Duke Energy, nearly 60,000 customers are without power in the area as of 4:00pm.
Blue Ridge Electric is reporting over 17,000 customers without power as of 4:00pm.
According to the Electric Cooperatives of S.C., many of the outages near Seneca are due to downed high-voltage transmission lines.
Four of these 105 to 120 foot tall poles were knocked down in the storms in Oconee County.
Crews are required to replace those poles first, a job which the Electric Cooperatives said is complicated by social distancing rules.
Blue Ridge Electric Outages by County (as of 4:45pm):
Oconee County: 11,248
Pickens County: 2,222
Anderson County: 3,534
Greenville County: 359
Duke Energy Outages by County (as of 4pm):
Henderson County: 15,128
Anderson County: 11,338
Pickens County: 8,068
Greenville County: 5,736
Transylvania County: 5,143
Jackson County: 3,908
Oconee County: 3,872
Spartanburg County: 1,811
Buncombe County: 1,787
Macon County: 1,716
Rutherford County: 740