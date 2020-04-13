Thousands remain without power after overnight severe storms

The Monday sunrise revealed one of many broken electric cooperative transmission poles in the Upstate, which will slow restoration efforts due to their size and extended replacement time. (Photo provided by: New Horizon Electric Cooperative)

OCONEE CO., SC (WSPA) – Tens of thousands of customers remain without power after severe thunderstorms rolled through the Upstate and western North Carolina early Monday morning.

According to Duke Energy, nearly 60,000 customers are without power in the area as of 4:00pm.

Blue Ridge Electric is reporting over 17,000 customers without power as of 4:00pm.

According to the Electric Cooperatives of S.C., many of the outages near Seneca are due to downed high-voltage transmission lines.

Four of these 105 to 120 foot tall poles were knocked down in the storms in Oconee County.

Crews are required to replace those poles first, a job which the Electric Cooperatives said is complicated by social distancing rules.

Blue Ridge Electric Outages by County (as of 4:45pm):

Oconee County: 11,248

Pickens County: 2,222

Anderson County: 3,534

Greenville County: 359

Duke Energy Outages by County (as of 4pm):

Henderson County: 15,128

Anderson County: 11,338

Pickens County: 8,068

Greenville County: 5,736

Transylvania County: 5,143

Jackson County: 3,908

Oconee County: 3,872

Spartanburg County: 1,811

Buncombe County: 1,787

Macon County: 1,716

Rutherford County: 740