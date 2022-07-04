SPARTANBURG, SC (WSPA)–Spartanburg held its Red, White, and Boom event on Monday night.

Prior to the event’s start, organizers said this year’s event would surpass last year’s.

“It’s going to be bigger and better than 2021,” said Aundi Hunter, Spartanburg Special Events Manager.

“People are excited to come out there we’re gonna have a jampacked firework finale. I can’t tell you where it’s is gonna be from, but I can tell you it’s going to be even closer to the park this,” she said.

People filled Barnet Park to enjoy tons of food, live music, and fun.

“Well it’s our first time out here, but we decided to come out here with our family and just enjoy the fourth of July,” said Kevin Crenshaw, event attendee. “The past three years we’ve been in Oklahoma. We just moved back and we’re just excited just to be back home and just to be out here with family,” he said.

The festival also had a reading of the Declaration of Independence.

There were nearly a dozen options for food.

“Red, White, and Boom is usually a big show. They’ll get five to six thousand people in here, and all of the vendors do good,” said Todd Stacey, O’Shields Concessions. “It’s enough food to go around for everybody. It’s a real good event. It’s a real good town. We love Spartanburg. I’m actually from Spartanburg. It’s a hometown show for me,” he said.

Stacey said they have been cooking up fan favorites for years, and he traveled back here again with his top dish.

“Number one seller is the Philly cheesesteak. It’s very good. Best on this side of Philadelphia,” Stacey said.

To keep people cool throughout the night, Kyle Newton served up rounds of his famous water ice.

“The reason it’s called water ice, because they start with a fruit and they blend it up into a water. Then they super freeze it, nothing is added but the color,” Newton said. “We got coconut, mango, peach, strawberry kiwi,” he said.

However, everyone showed up to see the colorful sparkles in the sky.