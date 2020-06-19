Thousands sign petition to re-name Wade Hampton High School

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA)- A petition to re-name Wade Hampton High School has more than 7,000 signatures.

The petition was started three years ago and is now circulating again.

Wade Hampton was a slaveholding Confederate general who also served as governor of South Carolina after the Civil War. The petition says, “In South Carolina, we remember our history, but we do not glorify racists and slaveholders.”

The petition suggests re-naming the school for former Greenville Mayor Max Heller, who was Jewish and escaped Nazi persecution.

The chair of the Greenville County School Board said the matter is out of their hands because of the South Carolina Heritage Act, which requires the approval of two thirds of the state legislature to change the names of schools named in honor of the Confederacy.

“My opinion is that it’s out of our hands, and we want to be fair,” said Chair Lynda Leventis-Wells. “My opinion is we all want what’s best for everyone.”